Over the weekend I was doing some yard work picking up the last of the derecho sticks and pulling weeds. I was just about to rip out a small mulberry shrub when I noticed a green chrysalis dangling from the branches.
This green pouch was adorned with a gold stripe near the top signifying to me that a monarch caterpillar had chosen this weedy branch as a safe spot to transform. Putting the pieces together in my mind I should have known this might happen. I have a large group of butterfly milkweed plants just a few feet away along the side of my house. Monarch caterpillars feed on the milkweeds but when the time comes for the chrysalis stage they will wander away. I have had them on not just plants but also my garden fence and trellis.
This time of year, we should all raise our awareness of these little green pouches as it is likely this late summer generation of monarchs will be the ones that fly down and over winter in Mexico and serve as next year’s population starter. My plea to you is to not be like me and start yardwork on a whim. If you have milkweed around your home take a second look at the surrounding vegetation before it gets burned, mowed, tossed or composted.
I know I am glad the chrysalis caught my eye in that moment. It has turned out to be a nice daily visit for the family to check on the butterflies progress.
