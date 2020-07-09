I see a lot of tiger lilies blooming in people’s yards these days. Those dense stands are nice to look at, but I will take an encounter with a lone wild Michigan lily every day instead.
Last week, while driving around Northern Indiana, I happened across a few Michigan lilies just off a gravel road. Three maybe four plants in the vicinity and, lucky for me, in full bloom. I have worked in natural areas for a while now and getting native lilies established is not easy.
They are hard to grow and the deer eat them like candy. Most of the time, you are lucky just to ever see the leaves unless you are in a high-quality remnant natural area.
The Michigan lily can be found across most of the region, but is limited to those high-quality areas. Usually just a few scattered plants at a time. I love the nodding head with the purple spotted tepals. It is just one of a handful of local plants that have a series of whorled leaves going up the stem.
Turk’s Cap lily looks similar, but Illinois Wildflowers says that it occurs more often south and that it has slender anthers larger than a ½-inch whereas the Michigan lily’s anthers are not quite as then and end to be shorter. I had my pictures checked out by a botanist to be sure.
The heat is tough out right now. I hope you can get out in the mornings or evenings and still get a dose of nature.
