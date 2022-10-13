meteor shower

October evokes thoughts of crunchy leaves, crisp apples and glowing jack-o-lanterns. It also signals a turning of seasons following the fall equinox in September.

For sky watchers, October is the meteor season. Seven meteor showers reach peak activity this month. Additionally, there will be plenty of chances to observe the planets, dwarf planets and even asteroids.

The Camelopardalid, Draconid, Southern Taurid and Aurigid meteor showers have already peaked earlier this month, but the ε-Geminid, Orionid, and Leonis Minorid meteor showers have yet to take place. Of these remaining showers, the Orionids are going to be the most active and easy to spot.

Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.

