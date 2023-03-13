mourning cloak

The mourning cloak butterfly is found throughout North America and even in the temperate regions of Eurasia.

 Photo courtesy of Kathy Malone

Ready for a grand surprise? Summer is not the only time to see butterflies at Kankakee Sands. March can be, too.

Wait, what — March? Believe it or not, if you head out for a walk on a sunny day this chilly month March in an open woodlands or savanna — such as Conrad Station Savanna on the north end of Kankakee Sands — or a park, or even backyard where trees are present, there’s a good chance you may see a mourning cloak butterfly (nymphalis antiopa).

Unlikely as it may seem, they really are out there. But they’re a little hard to see. When the large, 3-inch jagged-edged wings of the mourning cloak are folded in a closed and resting position, the dull-grey color of the wings blends perfectly with the tree bark or fallen leaves where it may be resting.

Alyssa Nyberg is a restoration ecologist at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Newton County, Indiana. For more information, visit nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

