maple borer

When this maple callus borer flew onto the moth sheet, I definitely thought it was a wasp at first until I looked closer at its antenna and fuzzy abdomen tip.

 Trevor Edmonson

The warmth of summer brings all the bugs to the yard, work or wherever you are whether you like it or not. I do like it and am constantly scanning vegetation and checking lights at night for interesting species. One such species I encountered recently in the Kankakee Sands was the maple callus borer moth.

The caterpillar of this species of moth, as you might guess by its name, bores into maple trees. We have several maple tree species in the area but even so, I don’t encounter the adult moth very often. If you have a moth field guide handy, you will find this species is in a group called the clearwings.

This collection of species does not fit the standard moth/butterfly mold because their body design is one that is trying to mimic other insects. In this case, researchers speculate that the maple callus borer moths are mimicking wasps and scorpion flies. When the individual pictured here flew onto the moth sheet, I definitely thought it was a wasp at first until I looked closer at its antenna and fuzzy abdomen tip.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

