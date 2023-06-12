The warmth of summer brings all the bugs to the yard, work or wherever you are whether you like it or not. I do like it and am constantly scanning vegetation and checking lights at night for interesting species. One such species I encountered recently in the Kankakee Sands was the maple callus borer moth.
The caterpillar of this species of moth, as you might guess by its name, bores into maple trees. We have several maple tree species in the area but even so, I don’t encounter the adult moth very often. If you have a moth field guide handy, you will find this species is in a group called the clearwings.
This collection of species does not fit the standard moth/butterfly mold because their body design is one that is trying to mimic other insects. In this case, researchers speculate that the maple callus borer moths are mimicking wasps and scorpion flies. When the individual pictured here flew onto the moth sheet, I definitely thought it was a wasp at first until I looked closer at its antenna and fuzzy abdomen tip.
Besides being neat creatures to look at, the larva of boring insects like this species serve as food sources for woodpeckers. There are many other clearwing species of moths in the region that I would love to encounter and understand. Beyond clearwings moths, many other groups also have body types that mimic other insects including bees, beetles and even jumping spiders. The world of moths is diverse and fascinating the deeper you get into it.
Keep your eyes peeled this summer for unique species of moths on your travels through life and nature and be sure to look close at the details.