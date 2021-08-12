We had plenty of rain in the second half of July, and that extra precipitation created a kind of pseudo wetlands in the low areas of the agricultural fields here in northeastern Illinois.
As a result of the heavy rains, some corn and bean crops were unfortunately damaged or destroyed in the low areas making an extra expense for some farmers.
Some areas looked like large lakes stretching out across the landscape giving us a hint of what it must of looked like before the Europeans arrived.
Much of the land in some of these locations were in fact lakes, ponds and wetlands before being settled and drained for farming.
In the days following the recent flooding, the submerged crops began to die back. As the waters slowly receded, these areas started to resemble coastal mudflats.
Soon herons, ducks and egrets began to show up.
Many species of shorebirds, some of which had nested as far north as the Arctic, took advantage of these flooded areas for hunting and resting, as they worked their way south toward their winter range. These short-lived oases are an important food source for the migrating birds.
Some of the wet areas are void of birds, while others are quite busy with avian activity.
When you begin to see a number of species congregating and foraging day after day, before the waters disappear, that is a sure indicator of an abundance of food in the shallow waters and soft mud for the weary travelers.
Worms, nymphs, midges and terrestrial invertebrates are all on the menu in and around these pop-up wet areas for both long-legged and short-legged shorebirds.
Some of the shorebirds I have recently seen in Iroquois County in those flooded spots are the greater and lesser yellowlegs, least sandpiper, semipalmated sandpiper, semipalmated plover, stilt sandpiper, short-billed dowitcher, spotted sandpiper, Killdeer, solitary sandpiper, pectoral sandpiper and Wilson’s phalaropes.
The long-legged shorebirds, like the greater yellowlegs and the stilt sandpiper, hunt the deeper waters, wading and feeling for movement with their feet, and then prob and grasp the prey with their long bills.
The short-legged shorebirds, like the least sandpiper and the semipalmated sandpiper, stay at the edges and hunt the soft mud and the shallow waters that are a few inches deep.
My thoughts while observing these shorebirds is always of amazement, knowing where they were just weeks ago.
Some of these birds summer on the open Arctic tundra while others nest along the coastal areas of the Arctic Ocean. Now, here they are for a brief time on their arduous journey south, feeding and resting in a flooded field in Iroquois County, Illinois.