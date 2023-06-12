butterfly

A monarch flutters on field thistle with grains of pollen on its wings.

 Alyssa Nyberg

Back in grade school I learned about the fascinating ways in which butterflies and bees pollinate flowers. As they gather energy-giving nectar from a wide variety of flower shapes and sizes with their perfectly adapted proboscis and tongues, their bodies are simultaneously gathering pollen on their heads, legs and bodies, sometimes intentionally other times unintentionally.

Some of this pollen is inadvertently transferred from one flower to another as it sloughs off the butterfly or bee’s body and attaches to the sticky, pollen-gathering style of a flower. This transfer of pollen leads to the fertilization of the flower and the creation of seeds, thus ensuring the next generation of flowers. Magical.

From the tuft of grey hairs upon my head, you would be right to assume that it’s been some years since I was last in grade school and that during that time, science has learned more about pollination. And it has.

Alyssa Nyberg is a restoration ecologist at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, a 400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

