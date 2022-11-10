lunate zale

The camouflage on these lunate zale moths against wood or tree bark is exquisite.

In late October I took my 4-year-old son, William, to Kankakee Sands for a nighttime nature excursion. Once there we met up with other nature enthusiasts to wander the woods at night checking baited trees for insects…especially moths.

This time of year, as you might notice, there are not a lot of native flowers in bloom. That means very little opportunity for insects to gather the sugars needed to sustain themselves. However, insects have adapted ways around this problem of fading food resources … at least until it gets too cold.

Moth and beetles will also feed on rotten and fermented fruit. What happens when fruit in your kitchen gets old? Usually, it starts to smell, and the fruit flies find it. Why? Because that rotting fruit is full of sugars and nutrients for insects.

