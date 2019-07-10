Town No. sold Average sale price
Bourbonnais 40 $206,973
Bradley 13 $126,954
Kankakee 29 $127,568
Herscher 3 $ 159,750
Momence 7 $135,987
Manteno 22 $215,482
St. Anne 4 $192,500
Grant Park 3 $250,667
Source: KIFAR
