Town No. sold Average sale price

Bourbonnais 40 $206,973

Bradley 13 $126,954

Kankakee 29 $127,568

Herscher 3 $ 159,750

Momence 7 $135,987

Manteno 22 $215,482

St. Anne 4 $192,500

Grant Park 3 $250,667

Source: KIFAR

