An always expanding collection of finely mimicked songs is the beautiful repertoire of the northern mockingbird.
Both male and female mockingbirds have the amazing ability to vocalize the songs of many other birds and even some sounds found in nature that are not birds at all, like frogs for example.
Singing out some impressive melodies — an effort meant to attract a mate during the spring and summer — the male mockingbird is a highly motivated and persistent melodious suitor.
One cannot ever assume that they are hearing the strong, rich songs of the northern cardinal, or the mysterious unearthly whine of a gray catbird, coming from the forest thicket when there is a talented mockingbird with it’s amazing ability in the area.
Over the years, the celebrated northern mockingbird has been, and continues to be, the inspiration for authors, poets and lyricists as the subject of joy, sadness or quiet reflection.
The unmated bachelor mockingbird is relentless and will sing his desperate love songs late into the night, sometimes detouring their human neighbor from their coveted path to dreamland, causing some frustration for the tired.
The disturbed half-awake humans, perched nearby, find themselves silently rooting for the bachelor’s quick success in finding a mate, an endeavor that would surely put an end to the late-night concerts.
The northern mockingbird is about the size of a robin, it has a long tail and is gray over white in color.
The mockingbird has some distinct white-wing patches and white in the tail that become obvious when the bird is in flight and their feathers are spread wide.
The eyes of the mockingbird are light brownish-orange in color and appear quite striking in good light.
Our area of northern Illinois is in the northern edge of the mockingbirds year-round range, but they are more common during the winter in the central and southern part of the state.
