If the pandemic has been good for anything, it has been online learning. In each week, there seems to be more webinars about nature than I have time for, and I’m thankful.
As we continue to isolate ourselves physically, I urge you to take advantage of some of the opportunities to gather virtually and learn something new in 2021. To make this easier, I’m going to list a few of my favorite resources to find topics.
The first outlet is The Conservation Foundation. I have attended several of their talks ranging from sandhill cranes, bats of northeast Illinois, nature stories and how to tell them, hunters of the night (focus on owls) and several more. The best part is that if you miss a webinar with them, they record the talk and post it on their YouTube channel.
All of those mentioned here, plus several more, are uploaded to YouTube and are ready for you to watch at any time. Just search for “The Conservation Foundation” and be sure to also find them on Facebook for upcoming presentations.
The Illinois Natural History Survey also is another great resource. I recommend following them on Facebook as many of their scientists have been doing presentations regularly. There is an upcoming webinar on freshwater mussels you can see. Talks on science communication, Illinois natural areas and alligator snapping turtles were all recently presented.
You can now register for the Wild Things Conference, normally in person in Chicago, which will be virtual over the last two weekends in February.
You must register for the event, which is $15 per weekend but in total, the conference will contain nearly 40 different topics and presenters.
I will be giving a talk on sheet lighting for insects the first weekend. This is the premier local nature-focused conference in my opinion. Go to wildthingscommunity.org/ to look at the schedule and register.
If you want more options with professional class formats, I recommend checking out the Morton Arboretum adult learning catalogue. Check out — mortonarb.org/ under the Learn and Experience tab and go to Adults.
In addition, I took a class that usually occurs in Maine at The Eagle Hill Institute. It annually hosts weeklong seminars on a wide variety of topics, but because of the pandemic, they have created several online mini sessions with topical experts that make me wish I could take them all.
I took one on leafminer insects last fall and have my eye on separate photography and amphibian classes that open for registration soon. Find more at eaglehill.us.
