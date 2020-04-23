This extra time at home has allowed me to think about new avenues to explore in nature. As you might have figured out through my stories here insects have been of interest to me.
A group of insects known as leafminers have been on my back-burner for some time. Leafminers are the tiny larva of flies, beetles, and moths that are rarely ever seen, but the evidence of their existence is etched in leaves everywhere.
These insects tunnel within the host plant leaves eating and living there until they reach their adult form. The plants themselves continue to grow but also support these species.
The dewberry leaf pictured here is an example of a tiny moth species known as stigmella villosella. This moth is identified mostly based on the pattern of its trail and host plant. In fact, I could not locate an actual picture of the moth itself.
Most people will walk right past the leaf lines without a thought but once your eye is trained to notice them you can’t help but stop and investigate leafs on every plant. The exciting thing for me is most of these species have little documentation and there are new discoveries being described all the time.
There could be a new beetle or moth that is unknown to science living in your backyard or along the trail of your next hike. If you see one, be sure to investigate each end of the tunnel to look for an exit hole. If no hole can be found, take a light and shine underneath to see if you can illuminate the insect within the translucent tunnel wall. A fun scavenger hunt for you at a minimum.
I have pledged to myself this year to pay more attention to leafminers and take care in recording a picture and identifying the host plant. From there I may be able to identify it.
I encourage you to always keep learning and dig deeper into your interests in 2020.
