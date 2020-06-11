The lark sparrow is a large, sharp-looking sparrow with strong facial markings of rich chestnut, bright white and coal black.
Those amazingly crisp colors on the face of these birds help to distinguish the lark from most other sparrows, making them an easy bird to identify.
The lark sparrow also can quickly be recognized even at some distance because of the unique patterns of its long tail feathers.
When the bird is in flight and the tail feathers are spread wide, the white tips on the dark tail feathers are revealed identifying the bird as a lark sparrow.
The lovely contrast of the sparrow’s tail feathers makes the bird stand out against the mix of green tones in the tangle of vegetation of its spring and summer habitat. As the lark sparrow swoops over the prairies of the Midwest, it will easily catch the eye of the observant bird watcher.
This is the time of the year that lark sparrows can be found in open country here in northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.
The restored sandy prairies, grasslands and pastures, with some trees and bushes nearby, are ideal locations and probable nesting areas for the sparrow.
In these locations of prime lark sparrow habitat, one might get a glimpse of a bird that is less common east of the Mississippi. The sparrow arrives in our area in the spring for the nesting season from its winter range in the southwestern United States and south into Mexico.
You might be lucky enough to get a close-up look at lark sparrows as they regularly forage — often in pairs — along the less traveled roads searching the weedy edges for seeds, caterpillars and other insects.
