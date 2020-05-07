A large number of shorebirds stopping off in Iroquois County on their spring migration could be seen feeding in a flooded field this past week. There were at least 20 lesser yellowlegs and four greater yellowlegs, along with some short-billed dowitchers and some small dunlins.
The variety of shorebirds were working the shallow waters and shoreline searching and probing in the soft mud for worms, arthropods and other tiny creatures to replenish their fat reserves and building up the needed energy to reach their summer nesting grounds for the breeding season. Even more exciting were some obviously larger and less often seen visitors that seemed to dwarf the other species. There were four large shorebirds that are called willets, all in their breeding plumage.
The willets are slightly larger than the more common greater yellowlegs, which also is a fairly large shorebird and is often seen in our area during the spring and fall migrations. The willet has a heavier build than the greater yellowlegs, a thick straight bill and long legs for wading. Willets are seen during the winter months along the seacoasts of North America, Mexico, Central America and South America.
They nest inland making their nests in small depressions lined with grasses on the prairies of northwestern United States and into the grasslands of southern Canada. Some eastern willets nest closer to the coast in the salt marshes and dunes of the northeastern U.S. as far north as Newfoundland.
Even more rare to see here in Northeastern Illinois was a very large shorebird with a long multicolored upturned bill. This large heavy looking bird, known as marbled godwit, is a little bigger than the blue-winged teal ducks that were swimming nearby.
The marbled godwit has a winter range on coastal beaches and mudflats almost identical to the willet winter range. The godwits nest in the native prairie grasslands, preferably close to wetlands located in the northern border states of the Great Plains and on into southern Canada.
The marbled godwit is a very large sandpiper that has an interesting color and shape to its extra long bill. The bill is sword shaped, slightly upturned, with a dull pinkish to bright orange color extending from the base that continues about halfway down the bill where it turns dark all the way to the tip.
These temporary flooded areas that were once wetlands across the prairies and are dreaded by today’s farmers are always a challenge to agriculture, but they do play an important role with migratory shorebirds as they travel hundreds to thousands of miles in some cases to their summer and winter ranges.
