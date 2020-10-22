After a short hiatus, the Friends of Langham Island group is back doing restoration workdays at the Kankakee River State Park. Folks has been busy out at the island over the last month re-organizing and jump starting new advancement in restoring the island to save the Kankakee Mallow and the many other imperiled species that live there.
The group has received extra support this season after the formation of the Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves. This new support is allowing for more workdays per month at the site.
The next volunteer workday is at 10 a.m. this Saturday where their goal is to cut invasive brush and burn several bonfires in the process.
You can meet for the workday at the Kankakee River State Park’s Island View parking area.
Workdays will also be happening at 10 a.m. Thursday and Nov. 7 in the same Island View parking lot. For more information, reach out to Emma Leavens at emmaclareleavens@gmail.com.
Langham Island is and always will be a local passion for me. The renewed energy of restoring the 20-acre island is thrilling, and the dream of seeing an invasive free oak led savanna with hundreds of Kankakee Mallow in bloom is closer than ever.
If you ever wanted to be a part of something transformational or have always been curious about what is going on at the island ... now is the time.
Your boat ride is waiting. Onward and upward.
