You thought I was done with moths for the year, but you were wrong. The week before Thanksgiving, it came to my attention a moth I had observed with some colleagues in August had been identified.
To our surprise, it turned out to be a significant moth. Dichagyris reliqua is a species only found in a couple dozen locations across North America. We happened to see it by chance about an hour northwest of Kankakee, but we didn’t know it until now.
Dichagyris reliqua is not in any guidebook, and such it sat there in the INaturalist database until my friend, Jeff, got a reply from a Cornell University grad student it might be this rare species. I was able to confirm with three other people based on this photograph this was indeed the species in question. Very exciting.
During Thanksgiving, I did a deep dive on all the research I could about this specific moth. It turns out it had been seen in Peoria County (personal communication) but only once and several years ago. That is it for Illinois as far as I can tell.
The literature indicates the caterpillar feeds on the ripening seeds of prairie dropseed grass, and the adult moth doesn’t fly far away from its host plant. That is fascinating to me, as the seeds of the grass only occur during a short period of time during summer. Not only that but enough quantities of prairie dropseed only occur in remnant or really high quality prairie restorations. As someone who restores prairies for a living, I can tell you seed for this species is expensive and is usually only added in small amounts. Thus, the moth and caterpillar probably stay put and are unable to colonize new habitat, which is why this species is rare.
This and other unidentified species from the summer give me something to chew on during the winter to keep that fire burning for other local discoveries.
