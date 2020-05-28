KVAS releases bird count
The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society held its spring count on May 9 in several areas in Kankakee County and observed a total of 146 species. This compares with 145 species observed last year.
There were 21 KVAS participants divided into 10 parties.
The next walk is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aubertin farm south of Aroma Park. If you need directions to Aubertin’s, send an email to David Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net, and he will email you a map with precise directions.
For more information, visit kankakeecountyswcd.org.
Indiana offers free fishing days
INDIANAPOLIS — The weekend of June 6-7 is part of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days being offered this year.
On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout-salmon stamp. A Free Fishing Day was held early in May.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said fishing is a great opportunity to relax and connect with the outdoors while practicing social distancing.
For public places to fish, see the “Where to Fish” map at on.IN.gov/where2fish.
You can also find nearby urban water with catchable-size channel catfish or rainbow trout at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.
This year’s remaining Free Fishing Day is Sept. 26.
To learn more about Free Fishing Days, go to visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.
— the Associated Press
Indiana Dunes starts beach parking information line
PORTER, Ind. — Indiana Dunes National Park has started an information line to help visitors find an open beach with available parking amid severe shoreline erosion along Lake Michigan and the need for social distancing.
Beginning Saturday morning, visitors can call 219-395-1003 to hear recorded information on available parking at Indiana Dunes National Park beaches and nearby Indiana Dunes State Park.
The national park says the information line will be updated regularly throughout the day during beach season through the Labor Day weekend.
The information can help visitors avoid smaller national park beaches and parking lots such as Porter, Kemil and Mount Baldy that tend to fill early on weekends and make social distancing more difficult.
National park rangers and local officials will monitor park beaches and lots for overcrowding and dangerous conditions and will close them if needed to protect public health.
Visitors are urged to stay safe by practicing social distancing on the beaches to protect their health and that of other visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
— the Associated Press
