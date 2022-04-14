gsoperBTGW1.jpg

A neotropical bird, the black-throated green warbler, pauses for a moment on a dried stem in Iroquois County with a freshly caught caterpillar.

 Photos by Gary Soper/wildlifeinnature.com

The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society’s first birding walk is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kankakee River State Park. Meet in the parking area by the suspension bridge.

The 2022 State Spring Bird Count is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. KVAS is responsible for the count in Kankakee County.

Any KVAS member who would like to participate should email David Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net.

Let Atkinson know what area of the county you would like to cover or just join a group in your area. Atkinson will coordinate groups so that they cover as many areas as possible without overlapping coverage. You can also participate by simply observing in your yard.

