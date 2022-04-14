...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be hazardous
for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society’s first birding walk is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kankakee River State Park. Meet in the parking area by the suspension bridge.
The 2022 State Spring Bird Count is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. KVAS is responsible for the count in Kankakee County.
Any KVAS member who would like to participate should email David Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net.
Let Atkinson know what area of the county you would like to cover or just join a group in your area. Atkinson will coordinate groups so that they cover as many areas as possible without overlapping coverage. You can also participate by simply observing in your yard.