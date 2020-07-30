Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society recently announced its fall field trips on Saturdays, beginning in late August and into early October.
The fall 2020 field trips are as follows:
Aug. 29 — Perry Farm
The Bourbonnais Township Park District and Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District are sponsoring a Bioblitz event on Aug. 28-29. KVAS is leading a birding walk as part of this event. Meet at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot by Exploration Station.
Sept. 12 — Aroma Land & Water Preserve
This is a beautiful area with a variety of habitats. The trail is an easy walk to the Kankakee River and back. Meet in the parking area at 8:30 a.m. on Hieland Road, 1.4 miles south of Illinois Route 17.
Sept. 19 — Kankakee River State Park
Meet in the parking lot at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of the park near the entrance to the Pottawatami campground.
Sept. 26 — Willowhaven Park
There are easy trails here around ponds. Willowhaven is located on 4000E Road, just south of North Street (2000N Road). Meet at 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 3 — Limestone Park
Proceed west from Kankakee on Illinois Route 17 to 5000W (Limestone) Road. Go north for one mile to 1000N Road. Turn left (west) and go 0.7 mile to the park. Meet in the parking lot at 8:30 a.m. near the tennis courts.
Inclement Weather Policy
In the event that the weather is questionable on the day of the field trip, a decision will be made by 7 a.m. Call a KVAS officer any time after 7 a.m. that morning.
In addition, the Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area is a fall gathering place for migrating sandhill cranes. At dusk, cranes fly into the area by the thousands from every direction.
Peak numbers occur from late-October to mid-November. Take Illinois Route 114 east from Momence and proceed on Indiana Route 10. Keep going straight (regardless of the route numbers) until you must turn.
Then, go south a half mile and turn east again. It is then about 3 miles to Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife area. It is a one-hour drive from Momence. It is best to arrive a bit before sunset.
2020 Spring Count
Thanks to all who participated in the spring count on May 9. We observed 147 spewcies in Kankakee County. Our record is 161 species in 2009.
Christmas Count
Jed Hertz is again organizing the Christmas Bird Count. We have tentatively set the date for Dec. 26, but a final decision has not yet been made. There will be more information later. Contact Jed at jhh_60910@yahoo.com or 815-937-9530 if you’d like to participate.
KVAS information
KVAS officers and contact information are: David Atkinson, president, daveannatk@att.net, 815-932-6457; Roberta Slaby, secretary-treasurer robertaslaby@gmail.com, 815-791-5955; John Baxter, field trip chairman, xxjb7z@aol.com, 815-937-5059. Dues are $10 annually for single or family memberships.
Send correspondence to Roberta Slaby, 3956A N 3000W Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
Please make checks payable to Kankakee Valley Audubon Society. Kankakee Valley Audubon Society is an affiliate of the Illinois Audubon Society.
