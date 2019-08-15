Recently, some folks have reached out to me about the status of Langham Island and the Kankakee mallow. Here is an update for you.
With all the flooding this spring Langham Island remained inaccessible to workdays or general visits. I finally got out there a few times in July to check on the endemic Kankakee mallows. The population is holding steady from last year with just more than 500 plants for the whole population. This year more seemed to flower than last year.
The goal has always been to increase the Kankakee mallow population to a sustainable number. At one point in 2001 a survey catalogued about 5,000 seedlings. We have more work to do on the island to get to that point. However, we are well on our way.
Backtracking to last winter, a very generous private donor gave $50,000 to the project. Working with the nonprofit Friends of Kankakee, we were able to hire a contractor to begin clearing additional invasive brush off the island.
The money will be spread out over five years and will give the island a “big push” which will allow us to gain momentum on several fronts. The most important front is fire. The Kankakee mallows need a hot fire to germinate its seeds.
Clearing the brush will allow the understory grasses, sedges, and flowers to recover which in turn will provide a robust fuel base for future fires. Every new prescribed fire on the island gives us more opportunities to revive additional mallows from the soil. This is an exciting time.
The Friends of Langham Island volunteer group is having three volunteer workdays this fall to work on additional areas. The dates are Oct. 19, Nov. 9, and Dec. 15. All workdays will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
We will meet at the Island View parking lot at the Kankakee River State Park. Contact me for more information or join the Friends of Langham Island Facebook page.
