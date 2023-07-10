When you plant a garden, sometimes you get surprises – like the tomatillos and dill that are unexpectedly growing in my garden from last year’s seed. And sometimes you get other surprises, too — a goldfinch that flies in or perhaps the caterpillar of a swallowtail butterfly. The same is true with prairie plantings.

When we began retiring our Kankakee Sands agricultural fields 20 years ago in order to restore the prairie landscape, we spread thousands of pounds of seed of hundreds of different types of native plants. We got some expected results — like a lot of big and little bluestem grasses. We got some exciting surprises, too — a rare three awn grass and nodding ladies tress orchids.

And we got frogs — lots and lots of frogs — as well as grassland birds, butterflies, dragonflies. So many animal and insect species moved in because of the prairie that was planted.

Alyssa Nyberg is a restoration ecologist at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, a 400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

