At the most recent Limestone Township Park District board meeting, it was announced the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation had awarded a $9,000 grant for native plantings at Hawkins Park in Limestone Township.
Getting this grant was achieved through innovative partnerships with the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Limestone Township Park District and the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts Foundation.
The grant will cover native tree and shrub plantings, as well as enhancements to a one-quarter acre prairie on the north end of the park. In addition, funds will be used for educational signage and public outreach. The staff at the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District will monitor abundance and diversity of insect pollinators at the park.
This project became a priority for the Limestone Township Park District after several damaged or dead trees had to be removed over the past few years. It also comes at a good time as County West soccer has moved to Hawkins for all their games and practices, which brings kids and families to the park on a regular basis.
The project partners are hoping to work with local groups and schools to help with the installations and creatively use the enhancements as long-term tools for learning.
Hawkins park is at 1563 W. Tower Road in Kankakee.
