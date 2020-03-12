The transition to spring continues this week with the added ingredient of rain. The rain is helping awaken the amphibians by filling ephemeral pools and newly saturated soils trigger more spring wildflower growth.
With spring in the air, my family and I took a long three-hour stroll on a 60-degree Sunday at the Kankakee River State Park. As we walked, I could see the thousands of spring beauty stems finally established above the leaf litter and occasionally a deep purple cut-leafed toothwort beginning to unfurl out of the soil. However, on my walk, I saw no blooming flowers.
It wasn’t until I got home and checked the Illinois Botany Facebook page that I knew I had to search a little harder. My friend, Paul Marcum, had tracked down some blooming erigenia bulbosa near the Champaign area. The common name of the plant is literally “the harbinger of spring” and, for me, has become an annual calendar guidepost.
The Illinois Native Plant Society has honored it by naming their peer-reviewed journal (Drigenia) after it and their newsletter (The Harbinger).
Paul’s sighting was a cue for me to visit a Will County population of erigenia that I have been photographing for a few years. This flower blooms in early March and easily overlooked. To me, it appears as if someone dropped a small piece of popcorn on the leaf litter.
The white flowers and red stamens stand alone on a mostly bare stock as the leaves tend to lag behind in development. I knew where the flower should be, but it still took me 30 minutes to locate a single blooming plant.
I suspect this plant occurs more often in our area but requires intensive searching. In my experience, it can be found in high quality woodlands and usually on lower slopes near small creeks. Let me know if you ever happen across some.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!