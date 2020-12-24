Some time ago, I profiled the buckthorn blaster for stump treating invasive brush, but I didn’t mention anything about the tools to cut the brush.
Professionally, we typically will use a chainsaw or a brush-cutter but those items are quite expensive, loud and require frequent maintenance, which is not ideal for most homeowners as a starting point. Instead, many folks use bow saws, loppers or hand saws. I will talk about each of these as you consider your options.
Bow saws are a tool I see at most volunteer workdays. They are light, durable and can take down large shrubs and trees if needed. However, they are not compact, easy to keep on your person and don’t do all that well with cuts in tight spaces.
Loppers are also seen at most workdays. They don’t tire out your arms as quickly as a bow saw and you can stick the blade head into smaller work zones. They are limited to cutting shrubs and stems at about 3-inch in diameter. Anything more than that and you are putting a lot of pressure on the cutting head.
Hand saws are the middle ground and my preferred choice these days. A variety of models exist in a range of sizes. Hand saws are compact to where some can be strapped to your leg or belt and others fold in half and fit into your pocket.
They have large diameter cutting capacity while also allowing you to get much better cutting angles than the awkward bow saw design. I have grown to prefer a non-folding curved blade hand saw. I find that the folding saws generally have thinner blades that tend to be too brittle for my taste.
Pictured here is my Silky SUGOI 360 Hand Saw. It has large teeth to cut small trees but is also compact enough to carry in the provided sheath. This model is meant for professional work, which I confirmed after spending time on several arborist forums searching for the perfect hand saw.
I prefer the Silky brand, but this style of hand saw is not limited to them. For me, this is the perfect mesh of design and function.
Do you have a favorite brush cutting tool?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!