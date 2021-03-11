The rapid warming of our planet’s surface temperature has caused a wobbling of the jet stream over the Arctic that allowed for some very cold arctic air to escape and move south across the United States in February, bringing plenty of snow, ice and a challenging late winter for the lower 48.
The impact of the extended cold and snowy conditions on wildlife couldn’t have been more apparent as it was in Texas during the Polar Vortex of 2021.
Thousands of sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico, that were stunned from the unusual cold conditions, had to be rescued and cared for during the extended winter storm.
Many bats were found dead or injured under bridges due to the extreme cold temperatures.
Much of the wildlife has had some kind of negative impact in those areas of Texas that is not used to those extended cold temperatures. From plant life, to fish and migratory birds, those kinds of extreme cold conditions were a challenge and even a death sentence for many. The effects from this event still are being assessed in that region.
Here, in Northern Illinois, now that we have moved into March, the blanket of heavy snow has retreated and the iced-over waters of lakes, rivers and wetlands have become ice free, as the arctic temperatures seem to be behind us now. The jet stream has regained its strength.
A few weeks ago, at the end of February, as weather conditions began to show a slight improvement each day with some warming sunshine, a slow melting of the snow revealed tiny bits of last falls’ dropped beans and corn.
Turkey, deer, quail and pheasants were congregating in these small open spots scratching the snow, searching for food after the long spell of deep icy snow cover.
Long periods of cold and snow becomes hard for wildlife if food remains buried under the snow for long periods.
When the wildlife have only fat reserves to rely on because they can’t get to the food, that is when things can get dangerous if the weather doesn’t improve. Here, we are nearing early spring, only remnants of snow remain.
Many species of waterfowl are moving through the area. Some are here to nest while others are waiting for the right time to continue North. Food is a little easier to find now, and the migration will ramp up over the next few months as the cycle continues as warm weather prevails.