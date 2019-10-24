A small flock of about eight tiny earthy colored birds had arrived during the night. The small birds blended in quite well to the surroundings, at times, becoming invisible in an open patch of dead and dried weeds on the sunny side of the thicket.
Their quick fluttering movements, from plant to plant, easily gave up their location. Unlike other birds that will spook at the slightest movement, these little feathery travelers would land on a dried-up thistle stem within feet of their delighted observer as they searched for insects while showing little concern for my presence.
As the birds moved about the weedy patch, a sudden flash of yellow from those bright lemon-colored feathers on top of their heads would stand out against the browns of the dried weeds and the dark shadowy hollows at the edge of the woods, that vivid yellow color giving up their location once again. The yellow stripe, sometimes yellow and red on the males, makes a flashy orange crest when raised on the excited male.
The adornment appears as if an artist had put down a delicate stroke from a fine bristled brush atop their tiny head. The yellow stripe runs from the forehead to the back of the head surrounded in a bold ovoid black beret. The golden-crowned kinglet spends the summer, the nesting season, from the upper Great Lakes north into Canada below the Arctic Circle.
These little birds that are only about four inches in length are some of the last migrants heading south in the fall. According to the Audubon online field guide “the golden-crowned kinglet is remarkable in its ability to survive in cold climates.”
The bird also is known to winter in areas where temperatures dip into the negative double digits, so seeing them in the winter forests of the upper Midwest and even in the southern central provinces of Canada is not unusual.
