roughlegged hawk

The rough-legged hawk was named for the feathers on its legs, which give the legs a rough look.

 Photo courtesy Jeff Timmons

My 90-year-old neighbor used to tell me that he was going out fishing … not catching, but fishing. It’s about the experience, he’d tell me. And that is how it is with me and birding … it’s about the experience.

Attempting to see some birds — sometimes being able to watch and identify them, and sometimes not. It’s not always easy, especially when the birds are small! So, when I am feeling like having some birding success, I often set my sights on the larger birds.

Should you visit to Kankakee Sands in February there is a very good chance that you might get to see one of our larger prairie birds — the rough-legged hawk. With a wingspan of 53 inches, there is a good chance you’ll notice it when it is soaring overhead.

