My son, William, turned 3 last week. He is at the age now where he asks a lot of questions, and my wife and I are trying to pack in as many different experiences as we can for him.
But when it comes to toys, my dad’s most recent took the cake.
For his birthday, my dad got him a new Stihl chainsaw to play with.
I have a couple in the garage, and William knows I use them for my restoration work. He also sees them on our walks at Limestone Park where “Mr. Doug” has been doing a tree thinning project since William was born.
Of course, William’s is a toy version that can barely cut through thin air, but when he saw it, he knew exactly what to do with it.
It has a rope start on it that idles the saw and a movable chain brake.
The saw makes a nice sound when the throttle is pulled and activates the rotating rubber chain.
I had a good laugh when I realized they include an “extra” chain in the accessories bag for it.
I figured out that the clutch cover comes off when the chain got thrown from the bar and needed a “repair.”
Since it can’t cut anything for real, we had to get a little creative.
I had some 2-by-4 scraps in the garage that I lined up to where he can put the saw in the seams to push them apart.
We also took the saw out to Limestone Park where Mr. Doug had a pile of logs, and we did something similar as you can see pictured here.
It has been a lot of fun keeping him engaged like this.
If we couple the saw with the small wheelbarrow he pushes around, we will be ready for the next derecho storm to roll through in the summer.
Now if I could just find some safety chaps in his size.
