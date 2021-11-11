On Tuesday, I joined 20 other people and participated in the Kankakee Sands Bison Roundup in Newton County, Indiana. It was the culmination of months of planning and investment for this one day of the year.
The bison roundup is the only time of year these animals get handled with the goal to keep those wild instincts and behaviors intact.
The primary focus of the Kankakee Sands Bison Roundup is to collect data and administer vet care.
Each bison that runs through the corral winds up in a box called a squeeze. This hydraulic box hugs the bison and keeps its head still which allows for veterinarians and staff to attend to the animal safely. Ideally, the animal is kept in there for as little time as possible to minimize stress. Bison are herd animals and don’t like to be isolated.
Each bison this year was vaccinated for Mycoplasma (respiratory), Moraxella (pinkeye), and Blackleg 7-way (muscle tissue). All animals received an ear tag (if they didn’t have one from previous years) and a chip that can be read electronically. Tail hairs were also collected and will be sent to a lab for parentage testing. As each bison steps into the squeezebox, the animal is also weighed. All this data is valuable for managing the herd long term.
In total, 95 animals were run on Tuesday. The heaviest bull was 1,580 pounds and the lightest calf was 215 pounds. A great day.
You can visit the Kankakee Sands Bison year-round. The Kankakee Sands Field Office is 3294 N. U.S. 41, Morocco, Ind. You can reach the office by phone at 219-285-2184.