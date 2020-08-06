My family and I took a nice hike over the weekend starting at the Gar Creek trailhead heading east through Kankakee Community College and under Interstate 57 to the next subdivision.
I often forget this stretch of trail is here for us to enjoy.
The river was busy with pontoons and jet skis as we strolled near the college.
The sounds and sights of watercraft trigged memories of when we met my dad for a quick vacation in the Ozarks back when traveling was safer.
The busy river views gave way to the much quieter woodland corridors until the end of the trail. This section is characterized by the tall oaks and cottonwoods with a largely invasive honeysuckle understory, but I let my mind try to ignore that as to not ruin a fine afternoon.
Aside from keeping my eyes out for bikers and my erratic toddler, I was focused on a surprising amount of butterfly activity. We first saw a mating pair of monarchs fly by and then a black swallowtail landed just to our left. Lots of painted ladies, commas and eastern blues danced at our feet as we walked down the trail.
The climax, however, came in two parts along a short section of the path near the tunnel.
As my wife and I were talking, a pair eastern giant swallowtails landed alongside us on some vegetation. This was a treat, as they are the largest butterfly in our area and since they were somewhat preoccupied, we could get within a couple feet of them without the pair darting off into the canopy.
We paused our walk for several minutes to take in that scene. You can see the pair in my picture taken with just my cellphone and good fortune.
Lastly, heading back west near the tunnel, another perched butterfly caught my eye. This time it was a mourning cloak. I never see this species out on my hikes. If I do, it is usually in the early spring when nothing else is flying. It took me surprise but there it was … undeniable.
That trail yielded some surprising sightings. I think we might go back this weekend to see if lighting strikes twice.
