Last Friday and Saturday, I helped with the Perry Farm Bioblitz.
This event was put on by the Bourbonnais Township Park District and the Kankakee Soil and Water Conservation District.
For me, I took my camera out on the prairie just started documenting insects … like I do.
When I was there on Saturday, I got a text from Emily Watkins from the KCSWCD who said their group found a sweet treehopper along the trail not too far from where I was at.
Generously, she agreed to circle back and meet up trail side so she could show me where it was hiding and I could get a picture.
When I got there, she pointed out a couple dozen treehoppers lined up along a gray branch. It was a grouping of two-marked treehoppers. You can see in my picture the two light-colored patches on its back.
Also, on the branch were large white egg masses.
The University of Illinois Extension office website says that they rarely cause any damage to trees even though the insects may appear numerous.
What is interesting, to me, is that there is only one species of two-marked treehoppers described officially in our area and it feeds on the American bittersweet vine.
However, there are other host plants that support nearly identical treehoppers, but they haven’t been fully described to science yet.
According to a 2012 paper, there may be 15 total individual species in this complex.
There definitely is another one locally that you can find hanging out on redbud trees.
Anyway, this was a great find and another reason to look closely at twigs along the trail.
Leafhoppers and treehoppers are amazing creatures with a lot of variety in their color and anatomy.
