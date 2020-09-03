The Dog Star, Sirius, is currently about 15 degrees above the horizon in the southeastern sky just before sunrise.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the “Dog Days” are the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 11, those are the hottest and most sultry days of summer. Those dates coincide with the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star.
In the past, when that bright star became visible in the northern latitudes, it was a precise celestial event telling ancient people in the Northern Hemisphere that a seasonal change was coming.
We can look around at nature and see, and even hear, other signs of change as we enter the final weeks of summer.
The loud and repetitive bird songs of desperate males seeking mates have gone mostly silent.
Like hundreds of tiny high pitched tambourines being shaken all at once, the sound of the cicada fills our ears, replacing those spring and summer sounds with a kind of swan song telling us that summer is passing away and fall beckons our attention.
The migrating warblers moving south show only hints of those fine bright colored feathers of the breeding season, as their spring adornments fade to a more subtle, less showy winter plumage.
Even the bright greens of the summer foliage are starting to become a little less intense and are showing signs of wear.
Plants are at their peak in growth, and some have already gone to seed while others continue to flower and bloom and bear fruit, attracting insects, hummingbirds and other animals to the banquet.
Another sign of late summer-early fall are the ripened dark purple berries of the pokeweed plant that are attached to a bright reddish purplish stem.
Those late season fruits will feed songbirds and mammals that will, in turn, spread the seeds far and wide.
Over the coming weeks, even the miniature ruby-throated fliers of the northern summer gardens will have moved on, as the blooms dry up and the days grow shorter and the nights become cooler.
Certainly, a change is in the air. If we slow down, listen, observe and learn from nature, we may find that we are able to look at our calendars a little less often, as we tune in to the natural world in the same way our ancestors must have done for thousands of years.
