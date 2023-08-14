vulture

Celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day with the Forest Preserve District of Will County on Sept. 2 at Kankakee Sands Preserve.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will celebrate rivers, turkey vultures, fly fishing and Potawatomi culture in September.

Nature enthusiasts can register online in the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

I Spy Something Fly: Sept. 1-17, at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, Monee Township. View the temporary exhibit, World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle. Get up close to this collection of rods, reels, flies, photographs and books from the 1800s provided by the American Museum of Fly Fishing and see how many fly details you can spy.

