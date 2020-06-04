Standing out among the greens and yellows of a spring prairie that surrounds a shallow, seasonal, wetland of only a few acres, the bright-white color of the four migrating cattle egrets in Iroquois County recently made for an easy count.
While two of the birds were occupied preening, the other two were busy hunting through the prairie flowers and grasses for prey. Earthworms, frogs and insects were on the menu this day. The egrets eventually came into range as they worked their way around the water’s edge hunting the surrounding grasses.
I could now observe, through my camera, their successful hunting techniques — getting a close-up look at their focused behavior as they cautiously stepped through the taller grasses carefully looking for prey.
A large nightcrawler worm is consumed quickly, but a big frog takes some work to dispatch and eat, a process that quickly becomes a challenge to keep the catch from being stolen by another egret.
Before long, keeping the frog turns into an aerial pursuit across the water to the other side of the wetland, where the successful hunter eventually wins the prize, as the thief soon gives up.
Cattle egrets are not native to the Americas, as they are believed to have flown across the Atlantic via the northeast trade winds and arrived in South America in the late 1800s from Africa.
The cattle egrets expanded north into North America and were nesting here by the 1950s.
Most people would recognize images of these birds in the country from which they migrated from, Africa. One can easily visualize these birds perched on a large cape buffalo, zebras or walking around close to the trunks of grazing elephants.
Here in America, the egrets are often seen in cow pastures perched on domestic livestock and walking near the head of foraging cattle waiting for insects or other prey to be flushed by the large grazer.
The little birds have no problem plucking insects and parasites off the faces of the cooperative cattle. These recent visitors to Iroquois County were in their beautiful breeding plumage.
Three cattle egrets in breeding plumage were most recently reported by Jed Hertz, in Kankakee County, feeding in a similar habit as those found in Iroquois County.
