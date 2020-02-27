The male canvasback duck has a rich chestnut colored head and neck, black chest and tail area, with a bright white body and wings. These large ducks have beautiful red eyes that when illuminated by the sun can penetrate the thoughts of the human observer laying waste to any earthly woes, at least temporarily.
Those unique eyes of this big diving duck absolutely contribute to making this bird a strikingly handsome fellow. The female, on the other hand, is less colorful and has a pale-brown overall plumage that is most certainly required for a nesting female duck.
Her camouflaged coloring is mandatory to helping keep her and her nest hidden from predators. But even without the strong contrasted colors she is still quite beautiful and is easily identified as a Canvasback. The female has the same sloping forehead and large black pointed bill but she does not have those amazing red eyes like the male. Her eyes are very dark in color, perhaps part of her specialized trait of survival.
Throughout the Mississippi flyway these fast-flying migrating ducks, that are considered diving ducks, congregate in flocks from 10 to many thousands. During the winter in the southern half of the U.S., including most of Illinois from southern Lake Michigan south where they can find open water and food they can be found in their winter flocks.
In the southern winter marshes, lakes, rivers, and flooded fields the canvasbacks feed together in an amazing display. The ducks come together over the area to forage and begin their search for tubers and invertebrates by diving repeatedly in a rolling head-first fashion that is somewhat mesmerizing when there are a large number of birds involved.
The canvasback ducks migrate north and west in the spring and nest in the prairie pothole region, those glacial wetlands of North America and Canada. They also nest north in the wetlands and marsh areas from the Great Plains to Alaska.
