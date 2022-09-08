flower

Bur-cucumber is a plant of floodplains. It enjoys the yearly disturbance of flooding and can grow quickly to take up space.

 Trevor Edmonson

I took a morning off recently to get outside in nature. I chose the Chief Shawannassee Trail at the Kankakee River State Park. This trail is the most immersive hike in the state park because it feels more like a deer path than human-designed infrastructure.

I find it to be freeing to the mind as your brush elbows with nature during your hike … you are in it … part of it. The first half the trail runs adjacent to Rock Creek following the contours of the stream bank. If you enjoy trail running, I think this is a fun loop that gives a lot of terrain diversity in a short span. The loop continues into the woods, but there is much to do other than one foot in front of the other.

I took a few minutes to pause along rock creek at a spot where a tree had fallen into the water. Walking along the bank I balanced on the dolomite limestone chunks hoping to get a good look at a turtle or fish in the clear flowing water. It turns out I was being watched also as on the fallen tree crouched a green heron watching my every move. We then watched each other before it disappeared upstream into the sedges.

