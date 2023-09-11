I love smelling flowers. I’m sure there are oodles and oodles of articles and scientific journals describing in great detail the smell of this flower and the fragrance of that flower, and all the chemical compounds that go into making those aromas. But there is a limit to what words can do. Sometimes, you just have to experience it.

For me, there’s really no greater anticipation and excitement than looking at that flower perched in all its gorgeous perfection, bending over and taking a good long whiff. Does is smell like cotton candy, or apples on a warm day, or the tingly smell of a rose with a lemon zest, or maybe even fruit loops?

But in the fall, I always need to remind myself to look before I leap into that flower with my nose. Very, very often my nose might be sharing that space with a snoozing bumble bee whose little bee bottom is sticking out of the flower. And a bumble bee bottom, if you haven’t seen one before, is quite cute.

Alyssa Nyberg is a restoration ecologist at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, a 400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana. For more information, visit nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the officeat 219-285-2184.

