Tis the season for cutting invasive shrubs and warm brush pile fires in the woods. I love getting out there and restoring our woods and savannas.
This week I wanted to introduce a tool I have been using since late last winter that has made my workdays safer and cleaner. The buckthorn blaster is an herbicide applicator tool made by Landscape Restoration Inc. Its purpose is to help apply herbicide to cut stumps of shrubs and small trees.
Though buckthorn is in its name, you can use it for any brush work. Traditionally, folks would use a backpack sprayer, a spray bottle or like me a paint brush. All those methods work but the buckthorn blaster has several things going for it that the others do not: 1. the applicator is nice and compact for easy storage and transport. 2. It does a great job at containing your mixture. You won’t have spillage issues or dripping all over your hands and clothes. 3. It virtually eliminates herbicide waste and over-spray. You can be very precise about your application and easily avoid and off target damage.
I find the buckthorn blaster is a great tool for folks who might be hesitant to use or new to herbicide use. For me this means volunteer days and new crew members at work. It works best on clean cut stumps. I would avoid using the foam tip on sharp or shattered stumps as it can be torn off, but I think that is my only negative.
I have talked to several of my peers across the region who are using this on their projects, and they all have been satisfied. A great stocking stuffer for the weekend restorationist.
You can buy a bottle and two applicator tips on Landscape-restoraiton.com for about $7. I buy extra tips and maybe have a $20 investment for a couple months of consistent brush work. A simple tool but one that makes a lot of sense.
