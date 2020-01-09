Here in Northeastern Illinois it has been a warmer, more forgiving winter leading up to the new year, and the relatively mild conditions that we have been enjoying also have continued into early January. Open water, and mostly snow-free fields means there is easy foraging for both migratory and resident wildlife such as birds, waterfowl, turkey and deer.
Large flocks of wild turkeys can be seen feeding on plant material, and the spilled grains from the last harvest in the snow-free agricultural fields, the cautious birds usually not far from the safety of their wooded escape.
Much like white-tailed deer, wild turkeys separate into groups, depending on the time of year.
Young male turkeys, in late fall, form jake flocks after leaving their brood flock. The hens also group up after brooding their young. The adult male turkeys stay in bachelor groups until the breeding season arrives in the spring.
March and April is the time that the male and female turkeys are joined together in large flocks, and then eventually into smaller breeding flocks that are made up of a few toms with 10 or 15 hens.
White-tailed deer also form bachelor groups. The bucks group together throughout the spring and summer months, and, unlike the turkey bachelors that are made up of mostly adult birds, the deer bachelors are made up of many different ages of males.
During the warm summer months the white-tailed bucks are growing their antlers back after losing or shedding them during the winter and after the rut (active breeding time). The new growth of antlers starts in the spring and noticeably start out as velvety nubs. During the time of the bucks antler regrowth, the females or does, are giving birth during the spring and summer.
By fall, the antlers of the white-tailed buck are fully developed. Some antlers are small and are called spikes. While most are average in size there are a few that are huge and impressive but rarely seen. The white-tailed deer in late fall begin another breeding season.
The bachelor groups break up and the bucks go their own way in search of does.
The wild turkeys, the toms, the hens, and the jakes are still in their groups waiting for spring and another nesting season.
