Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... ILLINOIS... IROQUOIS RIVER AT RENSSELAER AFFECTING JASPER COUNTY IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR FORESMAN AFFECTING NEWTON COUNTY IROQUOIS RIVER AT IROQUOIS AFFECTING IROQUOIS COUNTY IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR CHEBANSE AFFECTING IROQUOIS AND KANKAKEE COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR KOUTS AFFECTING JASPER AND PORTER COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES SUGAR CREEK AT MILFORD AFFECTING IROQUOIS COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON, OR FROM CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH THE ILLINOIS RIVER. * FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY JANUARY 16. * AT 645 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 2.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 9.0 FEET BY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 9.0 FEET...STRUCTURES THREATENED ALONG WATER STREET NEAR JEFFERS PARK IN KANKAKEE. RESIDENCES THREATENED NEAR THE CONFLUENCE OF THE KANKAKEE AND IROQUOIS RIVERS IN AROMA PARK. &&