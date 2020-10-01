It has been six months since I started working at Kankakee Sands in Indiana.
One thing I haven’t written much about is our bison herd. Kankakee Sands has about 90 wild bison.
By wild I mean, the bison are not production animals but are from the Wind Cave National Park genetic herd.
The bison serve two main purposes for us: 1. To support Wind Cave National Park by growing out our satellite herd and maintaining genetic lineages and 2. To serve as anative grazer on the prairie and, thus, as a important tool of disturbance that is a missing piece to most restorations.
For the native grazing portion, they produce cascading effects on the prairie.
Bison tend to focus a lot of their diet on the tall prairie grasses like big blue stem. By munching those down, it gives our prairie a shorter, patchwork-look consisting of a more open structure than a prairie without bison.
The reduced tall grass competition opens opportunities for many other shorter grasses and flowers.
These new floral resources not only support conservative plant species but also increase abundance of insects that utilize those plant species.
Birds also benefit significantly from the grazing patterns of bison.
Grassland birds are one of the fasted declining groups. Some of those species are very picky about which habitat they choose and a lot of it has to do with height and structure of the vegetation.
In an unvarying tall grass dominated prairie, you are self-selecting for just a few species that prefer this habitat.
The bison interject a mosaic of heights and structure into the prairie, which, overtime, will support a wider range of these imperiled bird species. From bare ground areas, to the tall grasses that persist, we believe that a bison grazed prairie will be more biologically diverse and healthy over time.
The bison at Kankakee Sands currently are in the north pasture for the winter.
While our office doors are closed to the public during COVID-19, you can still visit the site anytime.
The bison can often be seen from our main office parking lot, which is at this 3294 U.S. Route 41, Morocco, Ind.
For another viewing opportunity, you can drive about a half mile west of the office on County Road 400W to the bison viewing area.
One never knows where the bison will be at any given time, so it is a good idea to bring a pair of binoculars or a spotting scope to make sure you get a good look. While you are out there, take some mental notes on the grazing patterns you see in the bison pastures, then, as you drive around the site, be sure to look at the differences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!