Last week, I introduced the idea of low stress livestock handling and how the squeeze at Kankakee Sands plays a big role at our round up. This week, I wanted to dive in further and talk about a few improvements we are making to our bison corral this year and why.
Most of what we do is informed by the research of Dr. Temple Grandin, Bud Williams and others. Temple Grandin recommends getting into your corral system and walking as if you were the bison to see what they see.
Wild animals, like the bison we have, can get stressed quickly and extra care for corral design is needed. One of the major triggers for stressful behavior when working animals is obvious visual distractions. This could be people walking around, flags or chains waiving or shadows on the ground.
Grandin suggests identifying sensitive areas in your corral and installing visual barriers. In the photo here, the Kankakee Sands team is welding on steel panels over our fencing. We have done this in many areas where the bison are likely to see people moving consistently in an area. To the bison, who are trapped in different segments of the corral, people can look like predators, so blocking their vision will help keep a calm environment.
Besides steel, we also use wood and tarp barriers.
Another principal we are trying out is that animals tend to move from dark lit areas to brighter ones. As such we have painted some gates in our 2:1 alleyway and squeeze white. The most sensitive area in front of the squeeze has a daylight window at the end as well. Some facilities have lights angled forward creating a lighted path in the direction you want the animal to move.
The last thing we are experimenting with this year is rubber flooring. Our 2:1 alleyway sits on a concrete slab. This potentially could be a hazard as traction is poor and stress is high in this area. I have ordered some custom rubber matting made from old tire tread to help with this. Many livestock handling facilities have this type of flooring throughout.
Corral design, as I have read several times, is an ongoing experiment that never ends. After each roundup, there should be an after-action meeting to discuss lessons learned. I am happy with the direction we are going with our facility.
If you are interested in learning more, I highly recommend Grandin’s books — “Humane Livestock Handling” and “Working With Farm Animals” as a solid foundation.
