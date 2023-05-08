bison and calves

Each year at Kankakee Sands 15-25 calves are born on the prairie once more.

 Trevor Edmonson

Kankakee County sits nicely between two publicly-accessible conservation bison herds — The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands. I have been lucky to be able to work at both sites over my career so far.

Spring is a great time to be out to see them as the vegetation is shorter and bison calves are being born from April to June. This past week I went out into the Kankakee Sands pasture and got to see some calves that had just been born in the previous days or week.

Living all my life in Illinois I only thought about bison as being a Western species, and it never crossed my mind that I would be able to work with and among them regularly. It’s not something we were taught in high school, so I never considered it as an career opportunity.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

Recommended for you