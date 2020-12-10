This week, I have been spending time monitoring a construction project for a new wetland habitat. The simple summary of the project is that water control structures are being installed to hold back some water for season flooding to better support wildlife.
In the process of digging out the foundations for the structures, a lot of mucky soil had to be displaced into piles.
As this is December, my eyes are not used to seeing much life in the mud but this disturbance we created got the mud churning.
I first noticed a snapping turtle waking adjacent to me and then a large bullfrog (pictured here) and a few more frogs later.
In the wintertime, frogs and turtle bury themselves deep in the mud and enter a state of “torpidity” which basically means mentally or physically inactive. They do this all winter until a warmup happens and they become active again.
So, by digging up some mud, we woke up a few of these creatures who were buried.
I shouldn’t have been surprised but I hadn’t thought much about it before I started seeing them at my feet.
None of the animals I saw were inured at all but certainly were very lethargic.
I patrolled the mud piles and located as many as I could and relocated them to a new unaltered area so they could dig themselves back in.
To see and hold a turtle or frog this late in the year was a treat for me but certainly uncomfortable for them. When they get back to being active again this spring, hopefully, they will be able to enjoy the new wetland habitat we have provided.
A quick thank you to all those who reached out to me in the last week about the buckthorn blaster. Let me know if you end up using it and how if it does or doesn’t meet your needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!