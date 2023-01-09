The last weeks of 2022 brought a bone-chilling assault of arctic cold with snow and relentless strong winds to the Midwest. The high winds pushed temperatures down into negative double digits, impacting most of the United States east of the Rockies for about a week.

Here in the Midwest, the dangers from the extreme cold were real, and the constant winds made it easy to imagine what it is like to be in a winter storm high in the Arctic. The cold temperatures froze moisture on contact, and the clear morning sky on Christmas Eve displayed a beautiful parhelic circle and halo with iridescent red and blue sundogs flanking the sun above the eastern horizon.

The sun was at the center of the icy atmospheric phenomenon and appeared like a giant glowing diamond floating in a fog of ice crystals. Flocks of foraging winter birds at the road’s edge fighting the fierce winds were swept hundreds of yards within seconds when flushed.

