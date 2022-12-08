My annual trip to Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area in Indiana to experience the sandhill cranes in large numbers, a late autumn migration spectacle, did not disappoint. Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area is a staging area for the southbound cranes. And while thousands will have moved on to the southern United States by the end of December, there will still be hundreds overwintering in the area.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ estimated count of sandhill cranes posted on the park’s website was around 31,000 at the end of November. While many cranes could be viewed and photographed at the sandhill crane observation area inside the park from the observation platform, cranes could also be found socializing and resting and feeding in large flocks in the agricultural fields and along large ditches in the surrounding countryside.
The loud bugle calls described by some as a “kar-r-r-r-o-o-o” made by the cranes fill the air echoing a feeling of nostalgia for days long gone as small flocks cast shadows as they fly low over the large numbers of cranes resting in grassy waterways and the harvested fields. Based on the fossil record, the spring and fall migrations of the sandhill crane have been occurring in one form or another for millions of years across the North American continent.
Observing the large flocks of these great gray birds flying and vocalizing across an autumn sky is like looking through a window to another time in the distant past; it becomes easy to isolate that feeling, if only for a moment. Spending just a day with the great flocks of sandhill cranes, it becomes easy to understand how and why the crane is part of the indigenous people’s culture to this day.
Long before the Europeans stepped foot on this continent, the sandhill crane was part of the stories and legends of the indigenous. The Eastern sandhill cranes are considered an important totem to the native people of the Great Lakes region. The crane represents leadership, independence and good fortune.
Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area is about 53 miles east of Kankakee as the crane flies and can be a wonderful day trip and learning experience for families. Don’t forget to bring binoculars and a camera, pack a lunch and make a day of it, stay safe and enjoy.