By Daily Journal staff report
Many gardeners are interested in apple trees but are unaware of which species do well in Illinois. Some apples are best for cooking, others for apple cider and others for canning.
An Apple A Day will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 with University of Illinois educators James Theuri, small farms-local foods educator; Drusilla Banks, nutrition and wellness educator; and Holly Froning, Master Gardener coordinator.
The workshop will be at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. The fee is $10 per person, and preregistration is required by Sept. 4. Stop by the Extension Office or call 815-933-8337 to register.
