Those amazing long-distance travelers — the upland sandpipers — have returned to the rural areas of Iroquois County for the nesting season.
The well-camouflaged birds that are about the size of a rock pigeon can easily be overlooked by the passerby.
The birds search for insects in the newly planted agricultural fields or in the no-till corn stubble, where they can become nearly invisible as their plumage blends in extremely well against the browns and tans of last year’s crop remains.
The upland sandpipers start arriving at their breeding grounds here in northeastern Illinois in April.
The upland sandpipers, with their typical stop-and-go sudden jerky movements, can be spotted by a lucky few, as the birds look for insects near grassy areas along the rural roadways of northern Illinois. They are sometimes seen perched on fence posts or utility wires near nesting sites.
Upland sandpiper populations were hit dramatically hard in the late 1800s by market hunters.
Other factors that added to the decline of the upland sandpiper was the loss and fragmentation of habitat in North America and the loss of grasslands on their wintering grounds in South America.
Today, researchers believe the upland sandpipers population is holding steady across the Great Plains of North America.
East of the Mississippi, numbers unfortunately are low, and in Northern Illinois, the upland sandpiper is becoming a bit more difficult to find.
It is always a hopeful sign to see even a small number of upland sandpipers return to an area of Iroquois County every year.
The upland sandpipers manage to nest in the dense grasses around the row-crop fields, but they struggle against farm machinery, pesticides and roadside mowing, which, in fact, should probably be restricted in those nesting areas until at least August.
After about 25 days of sharing the job of incubation by the male and the female upland sandpipers, the young birds are born.
The newly-hatched chicks are ready to leave the nest after all the eggs have hatched.
The young start feeding immediately while the parents work hard to protect them from the many dangers of the new world.
After about a month of being limited to just foot travel, a new generation of upland sandpipers are ready to take to the air.
By the end of July through the end of August, the upland sandpipers begin moving south where they work their way to that long-distance crossing of the Gulf of Mexico, which takes them to the northern parts of South America.
Eventually, the birds go much further south into central Argentina and Uruguay, where they will spend the winter on the immense Pampas grasslands until the springtime once again beckons their desire to move north for another incredible journey.