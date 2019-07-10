Forest Preserve offering programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering the following outings in July.
- River paddle (advanced), 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Isle a la Cache Museum. Kayak the Des Plaines River with certified instructors. All equipment is provided. Previous kayaking experience is required. Ages 15 or older; $50/person. Register by Tuesday, July 9, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
- Creeker Seekers, 1-3 p.m. Friday, Plum Creek Nature Center. Bring your rubber boots for an exploratory walk in the cool waters of Plum Creek. Flip over rocks, count frogs and meet some fishy friends.
Take a hike on preserve trails. Wear long pants and proper footwear; no flip-flops allowed. Overnight camping is available. Free. All ages. Register by Wednesday, July 10, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
- Morning bird hike at Monee Reservoir, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Monee Reservoir. Beginner and experienced birders are invited to search for summer resident birds on a 2-mile hike with a naturalist. Bring binoculars; a limited supply will be available for loan. Meet at the visitor center. Free. Ages 18 or older.
- Boating Safety and Inspections, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 13, Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet. Get a free U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary boat safety inspection and a 2019 decal to put on your boat signifying that you have successfully passed the inspection.
Forest Preserve staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about boating in the preserves as well as boating safety regulations. Free. All ages.
- Paddle Rock Run Rookery (intermediate), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. July 20, at Rock Run Rookery Preserve. Equipment will be provided for this independent exploration of the lake. Previous kayaking experience is required. Ages 12 or older; $20/person. Register by the Friday before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
- Dragonflies and ice cream, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Monee Reservoir. Take a guided 1-mile hike to look for and learn about dragonflies, and then cool down with an ice cream treat. Free! All ages. Register by Friday at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-534-8499.
