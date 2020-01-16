Forest Preserve offers winter hiking
The Forest Preserve District of Will County schedules a number of programs. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
Channahon — Owl Hike for Families, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Explore McKinley Woods on a 1.5-mile hike and listen for this magical and elusive bird. Free; all ages. Register by Jan. 22, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Lichens and Mosses, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 25, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Lichens and mosses are thriving during the winter. Spend a winter morning learning about these unique and hardy species and then take a 1-2 mile hike searching for specimens. Free; all ages. Register by Thursday, Jan. 23, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Romeoville — Winter Wonder Walk, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, Isle a la Cache Museum. Explore the wonders of winter on this guided 1-mile nature hike. Bundle up and head out on an adventure exploring the island and shores of the Des Plaines River. Then, warm up fireside in Traders Cabin with some hot cocoa. Free; ages 10 or older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 23, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
