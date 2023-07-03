Even a freight train rolling past Momence’s Island Park made some noise at the conclusion of an Orbert Davis trumpet solo Saturday during the 2023 Jazz and Family Festival.

The Momence native returned to his hometown to host the free, family-friendly event that featured various jazz ensembles, food options and children’s activities.

The event, hosted by Momence’s Cranky Mike’s Popcorn, was the second installment after a four-year hiatus of the festival.